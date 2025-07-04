Novem Group Buys 7,479 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novem Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 250,410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2903 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

