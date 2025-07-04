Novem Group Buys 7,479 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Novem Group raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,657,000 after acquiring an additional 250,410 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Rigetti Computing: Cantor’s Bullish Call May Be Just the Start
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Big Bank Buybacks: Morgan Stanley, Citi, & Wells Fargo Lead
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Top Stocks Under $20 Riding the “Made in America” Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.