Values Added Financial LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Values Added Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.66.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

