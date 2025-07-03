ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.70 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 6472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of ENGIE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENGIE has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

