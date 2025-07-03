255 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $456.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.31 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.46.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

