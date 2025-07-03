D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $34.86 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6%

UNP stock opened at $237.03 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day moving average is $230.72. The firm has a market cap of $141.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

