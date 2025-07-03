North Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 13,258 Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS)

North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of North Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Capital Inc. owned about 0.72% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGUS opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $75.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2156 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Treasury ETF (VGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Short Treasury index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VGUS was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

