Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 135,867 Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,000. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVAL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

PVAL opened at $40.84 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

