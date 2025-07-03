Head-To-Head Review: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) versus ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE)

ABCO Energy (OTCMKTS:ABCE – Get Free Report) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ABCO Energy has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ABCO Energy and TE Connectivity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABCO Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 TE Connectivity 0 4 7 1 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

TE Connectivity has a consensus price target of $163.90, suggesting a potential downside of 5.47%. Given ABCO Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ABCO Energy is more favorable than TE Connectivity.

This table compares ABCO Energy and TE Connectivity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABCO Energy $1.98 million N/A -$170,000.00 N/A N/A TE Connectivity $15.85 billion 3.25 $3.19 billion $4.55 38.11

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than ABCO Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ABCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TE Connectivity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABCO Energy and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABCO Energy N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity 8.67% 19.40% 10.45%

Summary

TE Connectivity beats ABCO Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABCO Energy

ABCO Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered streetlights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers. In addition, the company offers solar leasing and long term financing programs to its customers, and other marketing and installation organizations. Further, the company provides operations and maintenance services to residential and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as ENYC and changed its name to ABCO Energy, Inc. in October 2011. ABCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. The company sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

