Sebold Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 1.7%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $244.84 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $260.55. The company has a market cap of $261.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.51.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

