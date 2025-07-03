Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 97.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159,452 shares during the quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

