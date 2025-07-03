Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,500 ($75.11) to GBX 5,300 ($72.37) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($84.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,905 ($80.64).
