Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,500 ($75.11) to GBX 5,300 ($72.37) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($84.66) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,905 ($80.64).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.4%

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,320.50 ($59.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,430.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,643.03. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,024.50 ($54.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,474 ($74.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28.

