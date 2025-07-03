Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,210 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 324,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

