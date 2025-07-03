Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 15.8% – What’s Next?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 3,717,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,436,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

