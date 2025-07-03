Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $137.81 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

