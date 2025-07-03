Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in McKesson were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 6.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $705.68 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $736.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $713.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $655.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

