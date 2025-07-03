Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 142,201 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

