iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Lowered by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,204,000. Finally, Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

