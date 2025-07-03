Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after buying an additional 2,992,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after buying an additional 472,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after buying an additional 553,333 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,405,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.