Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $427.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

