Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,154,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 421.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,755,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,012,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after buying an additional 809,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,612,000 after buying an additional 950,379 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $72.76.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

