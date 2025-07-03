Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 77,229 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,229 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up about 6.2% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.