Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of VONG opened at $109.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
