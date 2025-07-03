Castle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIVI. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIVI opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

