Castle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.09% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 190,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA TFLR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

