TKG Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up 2.0% of TKG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSPN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RSPN opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

