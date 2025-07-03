Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Avolta AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 5236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Avolta Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avolta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This is a boost from Avolta’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

