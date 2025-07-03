Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Castle Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,757,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,559,000 after acquiring an additional 655,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,285,000 after buying an additional 51,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,051,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,139,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,324,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

