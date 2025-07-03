8,694 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Purchased by North Capital Inc.

North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.