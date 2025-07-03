DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DICK’S Sporting Goods to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.44 billion $1.17 billion 14.77 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 14.18

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DICK’S Sporting Goods. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.49% 38.06% 11.28% DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DICK’S Sporting Goods and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods 1 9 9 0 2.42 DICK’S Sporting Goods Competitors 207 1721 2644 79 2.56

DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus target price of $219.56, suggesting a potential upside of 6.36%. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies have a potential upside of 1.74%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.