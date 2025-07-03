Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Trading Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.11). Approximately 67,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 157,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

Star Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.20.

Get Star Energy Group alerts:

Star Energy Group (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX (8.74) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Star Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Star Energy Group Plc will post 4.9295775 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Energy Group Company Profile

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.