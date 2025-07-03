HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.22. HUYA shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 2,775,898 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa America cut HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.57.

HUYA Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.81 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.89.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 267,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 164,112 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 508,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 225,341 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

