Clark Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,074 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.72.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.