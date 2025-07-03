MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

