Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Sells 56,521 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 56,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £25,999.66 ($35,504.11).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Thomas Spain sold 68,143 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64), for a total value of £32,027.21 ($43,735.09).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 78,800 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.55), for a total value of £31,520 ($43,042.47).

On Wednesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 131,679 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.55), for a total value of £52,671.60 ($71,926.26).

On Thursday, May 29th, Thomas Spain sold 119,521 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.55), for a total value of £47,808.40 ($65,285.27).

On Thursday, April 10th, Thomas Spain sold 33,396 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.40), for a total value of £9,684.84 ($13,225.24).

LON STAF opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.39. Staffline Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 50 ($0.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Staffline Group ( LON:STAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Staffline Group had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 42.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Staffline Group plc will post 4.3026706 earnings per share for the current year.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

