Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys 6,925 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,925 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454.25 ($1,985.87).
Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Katherine Roe acquired 7,365 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £1,473 ($2,011.47).
Pharos Energy Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £109.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.96. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.98 ($0.38).
Pharos Energy Company Profile
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
