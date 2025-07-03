Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Buys 6,925 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,925 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,454.25 ($1,985.87).

Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Katherine Roe acquired 7,365 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £1,473 ($2,011.47).

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £109.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.96. Pharos Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 27.98 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

