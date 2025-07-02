562 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 208,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 348,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
