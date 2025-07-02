562 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 208,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 348,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 71,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.