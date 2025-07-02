Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $569.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.