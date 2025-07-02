Instrumental Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Instrumental Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

CVX stock opened at $145.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

