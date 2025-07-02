Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 413 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $567.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $569.15. The company has a market cap of $697.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.80.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
