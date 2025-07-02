Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is TLW Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 8.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE WMT opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $784.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $380,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $166,795.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,511 shares of company stock worth $13,493,751. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

