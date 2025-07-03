Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 7th (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, July 7th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 3rd.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 15.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 103.82% and a negative net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $64.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

