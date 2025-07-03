Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Insider Richard Parris Purchases 746,753 Shares

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNTGet Free Report) insider Richard Parris bought 746,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £59,740.24 ($81,578.92).

Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 7.80 ($0.11) on Thursday. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 13.49 ($0.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.30.

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

