Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HD traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.49. 411,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.