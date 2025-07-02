Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,755,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7%

Home Depot stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.41. 411,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,181. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

