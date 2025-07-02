Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.4%

UNP stock opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.91.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

