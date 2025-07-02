Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.