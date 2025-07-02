Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 6.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 3.9%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $421.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

