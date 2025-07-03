Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

MDT stock opened at $88.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.44. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

