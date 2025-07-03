Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Acquires £10,120 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDOGet Free Report) insider Gregory (Mark) Mark Wood acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £10,120 ($13,819.47).

Ondo InsurTech Price Performance

LON:ONDO opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.32) on Thursday. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 44 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.46.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO)

