SEA (NYSE:SE) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $149.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25. SEA has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 4.87%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 39,889 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SEA by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $623,355,000 after purchasing an additional 354,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 309.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

